Australian Supermarket Giant Woolworths Is Adding 7000 New Jobs

Getty

Major retailer Woolworths will generate almost 7000 new jobs across Australia this coming financial year.

The company is planning to open another 108 new stores across its supermarkets, petrol stations, liquor outlets, Big W, and hardware chain Masters.

The roles vary from entry level customer service staff all the way through to senior retail management positions.

Currently the retailer is Australia’s second largest employer with 180,000 people on the books – equating to about 1.5 per cent of Australia’s workforce.

Earlier today the ABS released its February employment report which beat expectations with 47,000 new jobs created in February, keeping the unemployment rate at 6%.

Here’s how many jobs Woolworths is adding to each state:

New South Wales – 2,134

Queensland – 1,875

Victoria – 1,797

Tasmania – 274

South Australia – 243

Western Australia – 578

Australian Capital Territory ‐ 70

Northern Territory ‐ 10

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.