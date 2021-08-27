(Photo by Rolf Schulten/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

A new survey investigating the use of services to ghostwrite university assignments by Australian students blows previous estimates out of the water.

It found around 11% admitted to using file-sharing sites, with slightly fewer than that paying for ghostwriting.

The findings reflect the growing prevalence of commercial and social platforms that offer academic services.

An estimated 7.9% of Australian students studying at university pay commercial sites to ghostwrite assignments for them and 11.4% use file-sharing sites, a new survey has found.

The study conducted by the University of Western Australia surveyed 4,098 students studying at tertiary institutions in Australia.

The outcomes reveal that four times as many university students use commercial cheating services than previously thought — and this may still be a conservative estimate.

It also found that having a first language other than English was a significant predictor for admitting to cheating.

The survey, which was published in the journal Studies in Higher Education, updates previous research that estimated that between 2% and 3.5% of Australian students turn in assignments written by other people.

However it also noted that scholars had previously said this number might be closer to 10%.

The findings highlight the difficulties of monitoring platforms which provide access to academic labour.

Guy Curtis, the author of the survey and an applied psychologist at the University of Western Australia, said ghostwritten assignments are generally customised to students’ specific assessment tasks.

File-sharing also may not involve payment. Students can upload lecture materials of their own such as slides to earn “credits”. This enables them to download materials to help with their own assessment tasks, or buy the materials outright.

Curtis also said the use of file-sharing may be more frequent than ghostwriting — which makes it more concerning, he said, because it may not fall under Australian anti-cheating legislation in cases where no money changed hands.

While plagiarism detector programs such as Turnitin are helpful, along with the training academics receive from the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA), Curtis warned that the problem could not be solved with one action or at one level.

“Our biggest problem is detection,” he said.

“What TEQSA is doing in blocking and prosecuting sites is good because that reduces students’ opportunities and it discourages companies from advertising in Australia.”

Getting students to tell the truth

In September 2020, Business Insider Australia reported that current and former high school students were making thousands of dollars selling study notes on Facebook groups.

It found sellers were charging anywhere between $5-$100 for their notes, based on their academic performance, production value and other factors.

While this practice doesn’t go against any rules around academic honesty for students, it shows the way social media and online platforms have made accessing the expertise of others easier to do and harder to trace.

A recent international study by Deakin University showed that only 4% of students who admitted contract cheating were caught by their institution.

The University of Western Australia survey also concluded that students with English as an additional language were more likely to admit cheating, a factor which reinforced conclusions of previous studies.

It found that 2.6% of these students admitted to submitting ghostwritten work, compared to 0.8% of the rest of the students. In the case of using file-sharing services, the proportions were 6.4% and 2.1% respectively.

Curtis said this signalled universities needed to strengthen support structures for students with lower English proficiency.

“You’ve got to watch your entry standards for English, but you’ve also got to support the students who don’t have English as a first language so that if they need additional help doing assessments, they get it — rather than have them feel desperate and take a shortcut,” he said.

The University of Western Australia survey team used the Bayesian Truth Serum (BTS) methodology as well as self-reported surveys.

In practice, this encouraged students to truthfully report on their practices by telling them that the more truthful their answers were, the more money would be donated to a charity of their choice.

When students had an incentive to tell the truth, two and a half times more admitted to using ghostwritten assignments at some time, and twice as many admitted to using file-sharing sites in the past year.