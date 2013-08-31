Queensland University Students Have Been Accused Of Bribing Teachers, Assaulting Staff, And Blatantly Cheating

An extraordinary amount of student misconduct — including assaults, cheating, and bribery — allegedly takes place at Australia’s Queensland University, according to documents obtained by The Courier-Mail.

Queensland is one of Australia’s oldest and largest universities, and was ranked as one of the top five schools in the country by both the most recent Academic Ranking of World Universities and Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

The Courier-Mail’s full report of their findings can be read here, but we’ve highlighted some of the worst alleged offenses:

An Engineering student recieved a warning from the school after allegedly offering an exam supervisor a “little present” in the hope they would “go easy” on them, while a Business student allegedly offered money to their supervisor during an exam.

The university expelled a student after they allegedly assaulted a security officer and caused almost $US2,000 damage to a university building.

Queensland expelled a medical student after they allegedly “harassed, threatened and bullied” staff, assaulted a staff member, and “prejudiced the reputation of the university,” according to the report.

A Pharmacy student was caught after allegedly writing exam answers in “unusually large letters” so another student could see them.

Two students at a different university were found to have cheated by allegedly writing notes on one student’s arm and one student’s leg.

