Australian streaming service Stan has extended its partnership with MGM Studios, giving it access to blockbuster films and premium content

Bond blockbuster 'No Time To Die' is included in the Stan-MGM Studios partnerships. (Image: MGM)

Australian streaming platform Stan has renewed its exclusive contract with MGM Studios to broadcast new release series and recent blockbusters.

The announcement comes as the Australian government doubles down on protecting Australian media companies and content.

Australians continue to migrate to streaming platforms from free-to-air TV.

Australian streaming service Stan is extending its exclusive content partnership with MGM, the US entertainment production giant, amid a raft of government investment in Australian media and broadcasting.

The new agreement means the Australian platform will carry a slate of first-run series in Australia, along with the studio’s blockbuster movies.

Stan also recently signed new content agreements with NBCUniversal, Lionsgate and WarnerMedia that further bolster the platform’s lineup of Hollywood partnerships alongside its own original productions.

Martin Kugeler, acting chief executive of Stan, said the Australian streaming company welcomed the continued partnership that would further build on its local leadership position in the market with more first-run exclusive series and blockbusters.

“MGM is one of the world’s most instantly recognisable Hollywood studios, its iconic film and television content is celebrated around the world,” Kugeler said.

It comes amid a wider conversation about how the federal government should support local broadcasting as international streaming giants lure eyeballs away from free-to-air TV, reshaping viewing habits and shifting how Australian content is funded and created.

Australians now spend more time using streaming services than watching free-to-air TV, according to the 2021 Media Content Consumption Survey released earlier this year.

It found 62% of Australian adults used an online subscription service in 2021, up from 60% in 2020.

While Netflix wins the greatest share of Australia’s attention, with six million subscriptions in Australia, ahead of Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ with 2.9 million and 2.6 million subscribers respectively, Stan has emerged as the most popular local service.

The Nine-owned streaming service, which launched in 2015, had 2.4 million subscribers as of September last year.

Government legislation around Australia’s media landscape picked up steam in 2021, with inquiries launched into the country’s media ownership, along with the news media bargaining code that forces tech giants to pay for Australian content.

A federal inquiry into the future of the arts in Australia in October 2021 proposed streaming services like Netflix be forced to spend a portion of local revenue on Australian content in response to increasing market share.

It recommended a 20% levy be placed on local revenue from streaming services, pointing to the 45% increase in subscription rates for streaming services since the start of the pandemic.

On Monday, Communications Minister Paul Fletcher announced a raft of federal investments into Australian media.

The government will give the ABC and multicultural broadcaster SBS $4.2 billion in total over the next three years as part of planned broader reforms to the television sector, Fletcher said.

The Communications Minister also flagged other planned reforms to the broader television sector were coming, including potential local content quotas for streaming services.

Under such a scheme, platforms like Netflix, Amazon and Disney would be required to invest in Australian content and report annually on spending. If the platforms failed to invest 5% of gross Australian revenue on local content, the scheme would mandate it.

Stan’s current studio partnerships include MGM, NBCUniversal, Starz, Lionsgate, Showtime, Paramount, CBSViacom, Sony, Warner Bros, Disney, all3media, and the BBC, among others.