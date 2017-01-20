Australian streaming platform Ozflix launches next week

Ozflix. Image: Supplied

Ozflix, a video on demand platform specialising in Australian films, launches into a crowded online streaming media market next week.

The service is differentiating itself from the market leader, US giant Netflix, and Australian platform Stan by concentrating on Australian movies.

“We are committed to making Aussie film easily accessible to both our local and international audience,” Ozflix says.

The aim is to collect and have available “Every Aussie Movie. Ever”.

Films will cost between $3.79 and $6.79 to view, starting Australia Day, January 26.

The company says it has most Australian distributors and many independents supplying films.

OzFlix is also working with nonprofit the Australian Film Future Foundation to make historic Australian feature films accessible.

“Of course they (Australian films) will not all be available at launch, there are too many and they can be hard to find these days,” Ozflix says.

“Over the first few years we will steadily seek them out and add more Aussie movies, large and small, recent and classics, until we have them all, and unlike other services, they will stay on Ozflix and never be deleted.”

In a promotional video clip, actor/director John Jarratt says: “Ozflix is timely, it’s important, it’s clever.”

