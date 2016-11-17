AUSTRALIAN STOCKS TREAD WATER: What you need to know

US golfer Jordan Spieth on the 13th hole during day one of the Australian Open golf tournament at the Royal Sydney Golf Club in Sydney. Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images

Australian stocks closed marginally higher.

Today’s scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,338.50 +10.83 +0.20%

All Ordinaries: 5,408.90 +9.30 +0.17%

AUD/USD: 5,408.90 +9.30 +0.17%

The local market dipped then climbed back to end the day ahead.

The banks were weaker with Westpac down 0.48% to $30.83.

Among the miners, Rio Tinto was 1.1% higher at $57.59.

James Hardie was up 4.5% to $20.40 despite the building products company posting a 24% fall in half year profit to $US144.1 million.

OFX, the former OZForex, was up $6.5% to $1.54, making up lost ground from yesterday when the currency transfer group posted a 14% fall in net profit to $9.66 million for the six months to September.

The top stories:

1. Two Rio Tinto executives are out over Africa payments. Two very senior Rio Tinto executives have lost their jobs over payments to made to a consultant on an iron ore project in Africa. Also read: One of the executives plans legal action.

2. Another jobs miss. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, employment rose by 9,800 in October in seasonally adjusted terms, missing expectations for an increase of 20,000.

3. Problems with content marketing. Media monitoring company Isentia warned of weak first half earnings. Its shares lost 26% to $2.38.

4. Telstra has a new strategy. How it will spend an extra $3 billion to future proof its network following embarrassing outages this year. Also read: The elephant in the room in Telstra’s Investor Day presentation today.

5. Selling the private information of customers. Optus, Telstra and Vodafone are scrambling to stop an offshore call centre selling their customer information for just $350.

6. Trump as a reflationary juggernaut. Fund managers think president-elect Donald Trump will be able to do something that few have been able to do in recent years — lift inflation around the world.

7. Startup CEO threatens to kill Donald Trump. A network security startup has accepted the resignation of its chief executive.

8. McGuigan is the world’s best winemaker. McGuigan Wines has been named International Winemaker of the Year for a record fourth time at the 2016 International Wine & Spirits Competition (IWSC) in London.

9. The job map. Where graduating university students have the best chance to find a job.

10. The strange case of the Sydney to Adelaide flight. Six days tracking down a missing bag from a Qantas flight.

