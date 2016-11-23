AUSTRALIAN STOCKS SURGE AGAIN: Everything you need to know

Photo by David McNew/Newsmakers

Australian stocks surged for a second day on Wednesday, extending the gains from the lows struck on November 9 — the day of the US election in Australia — to more than 8.5%.

First, the closing scoreboard:

ASX 200 5484.40 , 71.07 , 1.31%

5484.40 , 71.07 , 1.31% All Ords 5549.90 , 69.30 , 1.26%

5549.90 , 69.30 , 1.26% AUD/USD 0.7432 , 0.0031 , 0.42%

Stocks started with modest gains that just kept on building.

Initially led by materials and financials, it eventually dragged all other sectors, bar healthcare, into the black. And the latter hardly had a bad day, slipping just 0.04%.

Everything was in demand, even gold.

In the end, industrials took out the gong for the top performing sector, narrowly edging out telecommunications and materials for top spot.

Underpinning the broader index move, financials, the largest sector by market capitalisation, finished with a gain of 1.1%. It’s now gained 11.6% in just 10 trading sessions.

Here’s the sector scorecard:

A-REITS 1.58%

Consumer Discretionary 0.78%

Consumer Staples 0.99%

Energy 1.25%

Financials 1.10%

Healthcare -0.04%

Industrials 2.23%

Information Technology 0.80%

Materials 1.98%

Telecommunications 2.05%

Utilities 1.40%

All Ords Gold Index 0.58%

And here’s how some the largest companies by market cap fared:

AMP , $4.76 , 1.93%

ANZ , $28.17 , 1.08%

BHP Billiton , $25.91 , 2.65%

Brambles , $12.19 , 1.58%

CBA , $78.42 , 1.33%

CSL , $99.69 , -0.64%

Insurance Australia Group , $5.64 , 0.89%

Macquarie , $84.47 , 0.70%

NAB , $28.81 , 1.09%

QBE Insurance , $11.25 , 1.17%

Rio Tinto , $60.15 , 2.52%

Scentre , $4.19 , 1.21%

Suncorp , $12.35 , 0.90%

Transurban , $10.33 , 3.30%

Telstra , $5.00 , 2.04%

Westpac , $31.52 , 1.35%

Wesfamers , $41.64 , 1.02%

Westfield Corporation , $9.21 , 0.33%

Woolworths , $23.40 , 0.60%

The ASX 200 is now within touch distance of 5,500, a level it has struggled to overcome in recent weeks:

ASX 200 Hourly Chart

