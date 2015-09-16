Australian stocks surge

A young Australia fans shows his support during the Rugby World Cup 2015 Australia welcome ceremony in Bath, England. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Australian stocks surged higher.

Local investors followed Wall Street, where the S&P 500 closed up 1.3%.

All 10 local sectors gained ground, with the major banks, financial stocks and the big miners leading the way.

Westpac was up 2.25% to $30.88 and BHP 2% to $23.90. Among energy stocks, Santos was 4.5% higher at $4.86.

At midday (AEST), the ASX 200 was up 1.4%.

