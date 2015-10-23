AUSTRALIAN STOCKS SOAR: Here's what you need to know

Photo: Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

The Australian market closed the week higher.

Here’s the scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,351.60 +87.76 +1.67%

All Ordinaries: 5,388.00 +88.40 +1.67%

AUD/USD: 0.7249 +0.0041 +0.58%

The local market took off today, on the back of a global rally driven by hints that the European Central Bank is open to providing further economic stimulus.

All 10 sectors were in the green, hitting two months highs following Wall Street where the S&P 500 added 1.7% in trade overnight.

The NAB, which announced a rise in home loan interest rates, led the banks, up 1.92% to $32.44. The ANZ, which also announced higher mortgage rates, was up 1% to $28.90.

BHP was 2% higher at $24.59. Santos was up 2.2% to $6.46 despite reporting a 24% drop in sales to $808 million in the September quarter.

