AUSTRALIAN STOCKS RALLY: Here's What You Need To Know

A broad recovery led by resources stocks, with positive overseas markets and signs of improving domestic consumer sentiment, pulled the Australian market up more than 1.6% today.

Here’s the scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,393.40 +85.73 (+1.62%)

All Ordinaries: 5,367.40 +80.58 (+1.52%)

AUD/USD: 0.8208 +0.0040 (+0.48%)

Rio Tinto was up 2.61% to $55.09, competitor BHP was stronger by 2% to $28.05. Among energy stocks, LNG was up almost 8.5% to $2.30 but Horizon Oil was down 3.85% to $0.125.

The major banks all made good ground, led by the NAB on $34.08, up 1.55%.

