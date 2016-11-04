AUSTRALIAN STOCKS SLUMP: What you need to know

Movember Foundation co-founder Adam Garone stands next to a pile of mens shoes on Bondi Beach, symbolising the Aussie men who died by suicide this past month. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for Movember Foundation

Australian shares closed the day, and the week, lower.

Today’s scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,180.80 -44.75 -0.86%

All Ordinaries: 5,263.10 -43.45 -0.82%

AUD/USD: 0.7683 +0.0001 +0.01%

The ASX200 has lost almost 2% in one week, mainly a result of global jitters about the coming US presidential election.

Today the local market lost ground led by the NAB which went ex-dividend, losing almost 6% to close at $25.88.

The other major banks were also lower. The ANZ was down 1.5% to $26.94 and the Commonwealth 0.8% to $70.99.

BHP lost 1.7% to close at $22.27 and Qantas was down 2.3% to $2.92.

Mayne Pharma fell more than 14% to $1.45 after the Adelaide company got swept up in a US investigation into the marketing, pricing and sale of generic drugs.

The top stories:

1. AGM backlash for Slater and Gordon. Shareholders have hit back at bonuses and incentive schemes for senior executives at the troubled law firm.

2. Retail sales. According to the ABS, retail sales jumped by 0.6% to $25.3141 million in seasonally adjusted terms, easily beating forecasts for an increase of 0.4%.

3. The rise of part-time employment. The RBA gives its verdict on Australia’s jobs market in its latest quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy.

4. The housing market. The proportion of residential properties bought by foreign investors continued to slide in the September quarter, dropping to the lowest levels seen since 2012.

5. The mortgage insurance business. There are fewer high loan-to-valuation loans, those needing mortgage insurance, being approved. Genworth shares fell more than 7% to close at $2.79.

6. Talking scotch. The Balvenie has released an incredible tribute to the world’s greatest Scotch maker.

7. Do you get paid for that? Australian parents are baffled by the work buzzwords and job titles used by their children.

8. Genuine high speed internet. A Singaporean ISP is entering the Australian market with a single product — unlimited data and the highest speed for $59.99 per month — claiming it is the first ISP “purpose-built” for the NBN.

