AUSTRALIAN STOCKS SLIP: What you need to know

Australian shares closed the session, and the week, marginally lower.

Today’s scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,430.30 -11.84 -0.22%

All Ordinaries: 5,513.90 -12.29 -0.22%

AUD/USD: 0.7631 +0.0004 +0.05%

The local market coasted to a weak close, with energy stocks leading the fall.

The ASX200 ended the week down just 3.7 points.

Today, Woodside Petroleum was down almost 0.9% to $29.30. BHP closed 0.8% up at $23.04.

The banks were mixed with Westpac up 0.9% to $30.43 but the NAB down 0.04% to $27.74.

The Ten Network lost another 3.9% to add to yesterday’s 19% fall after posting more losses and writedowns.

Skycity dropped 12% to $3.55 after the New Zealand casino operator reported a “slightly” disappointing start to the financial year.

The top stories:

1. Miners get charged with manslaughter and environmental crimes. Brazilan prosecutors charged 21 people over the collapse of the Samarco tailings dam that killed 19 people in 2015.

2. The statistic which says it all for the apartment boom. More cranes in use for apartment construction in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane than in North America.

3. Healthscope issued an earnings alert. The private hospital operator says revenue growth was slower than expected in the first quarter. Its shares lost 18.7% to close at $2.38.

4. The 10 most sought-after job skills. The skills in demand by Australian employers are changing rapidly because of technology disruption.

5. A medical marijuana IPO. Creso Pharma shares jumped on debut on the ASX. The shares closed today at 29.5 cents after listing at 25 cents.

6. Economists take aim at the reliability of jobs data. The seasonally adjusted data in Australia’s monthly jobs report just can’t be trusted.

7. Jac Nasser calls it quits at BHP. The Australian has decided to step down as chairman.

8. MYTHBUSTING: One of the most famous stories about champagne is a total fabrication.

