AUSTRALIAN STOCKS SLIP: What you need to know

Australian shares closed lower.

Today’s scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,435.50 -39.12 -0.71%

All Ordinaries: 5,518.30 -36.89 -0.66%

AUD/USD: 0.7540 -0.0021 -0.28%

The local market slipped but still managed to keep above the 5400 point level on the ASX 200.

The major banks and the big miners both lost ground.

BHP dropped 2.9% to $22.75, Rio Tinto 2.7% to $51.57 and Woodside Petroleum 1.6% to $29.48.

The ANZ Bank lost 1.56% to close at $27.79 and Westpac 1.4% to $30.38.

Qantas stood out with an almost 1% rise to $3.16 as investors bet on cheaper aviation fuel with falling oil prices.

