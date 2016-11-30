AUSTRALIAN STOCKS SLIDE ON WEAKER COMMODITIES: What you need to know

DroneShield, DroneGun, drone hunter. Picture: DroneShield

Australian stocks closed weaker, following commodity prices down.

Today’s scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,440.50 -17.00 -0.31%

All Ordinaries: 5,502.40 -18.06 -0.33%

AUD/USD: 0.7476 -0.0007 -0.09%

The local market slipped, led by the big miners after both oil and iron ore prices fell hard overnight.

BHP, the world’s biggest miner, fell 4% to $24.41. Rio Tinto dropped 4.3% to $57.75 and Fortescue Metals 5.3% to $5.87.

The major banks gained with the Commonwealth 11.% higher at $78.65 and Westpac 0.2% to $31.27.

Medibank told an investor day it expects operating profit for the full year to be in line with 2016

Telco Vocus closed down another 4% to $4.17, adding to Tuesday’s 24.5% fall following a cut in profit guidance.

Ardent Leisure dropped 0.9% to $2.14 after announcing that the Whitewater World water park and Dreamworld theme parks will re‐open next week.

The top stories:

1. Problems calculating resource royalties. The flow of cash to the state and federal governments from the North West Shelf, Australia’s largest oil and gas project, has been reduced by errors in the calculation of royalties.

2. The Australian government’s backpacker tax is in chaos. One Nation senator Rod Culleton crossed the floor and backed Labor in an amendment to cut the rate from the proposed 15% rate to 10.5%.

3. The 12 Australian energy and resources startups selected for the Energise accelerator program. Seven companies will be based in Perth and five in Brisbane to take part in an intensive program.

4. Putting migrants on probation before granting them citizenship. The Turnbull government looks set to consider a major overhaul of the visa system early next year.

5. An Australian energy tech startup has won over the Japanese. Sydney’s CoZero has a three-year deal which will have its energy-saving platform EnergyLink rolled out to Japanese electricity provider Ennet’s 24,000 customers.

6. VIDEO: The Aussie giant racing drone just passed its first flight test.

7. Even Sizzler restaurant are doing well. Collins Foods posted its half year results, with KFC leading the sales tables. Its shares closed 5% higher at $5.88.

8. Four ‘N Twenty pies just acquired a New Zealand frozen food company. Private equity-owned Patties Foods has bought New Zealand company Leader Products, a manufacturer of frozen convenience food products.

9. Meet Nicola, an enormous iron ore carrier ready to launch for Fortescue. It’s the first of eight Very Large Ore Carriers.

10. The anti-drone gun. Why it’s taken so long for someone to make a gun that shoots drones.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.