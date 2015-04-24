Australian stocks rip higher on surging iron ore and oil prices

Chris Pash
The Australian market opened sharply higher on the back of a mining and energy stock rally fueled by better commodity prices.

Both oil and iron ore prices jumped in overnight trade, pushing the energy sector up 2.37%. Iron ore was trading at $US54.04 a tonne, up more than 5%, and Brent crude was up 1.3% to $US62.88 a barrel.

The rally pushed all ten sectors higher.

BHP is up 2.587% to $38.16, Rio Tinto 2.2% to $57.54 and pure play iron ore producer Fortescue Metals 2.87% to $2.15.

BC Iron is up another 11% today to $0.445, after a 50% rise yesterday. Mount Gibson is up more than 12% to $0.220.

The banks are also stronger, led by the Commonwealth, up 1% to $91.63.

