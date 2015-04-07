Australian stocks rally on Wall Street rises after Easter

Gold medalist, Emma McKeon of Qld celebrates following the Women’s 200m Freestyle Final during the day four of the Australian National Swimming Championships at Sydney Olympic Park. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The Australian market jumped more than 1% in early trade, following Wall Street higher after the four day Easter break.

All ten sectors were stronger. The big banks, led by the NAB at $39.28, up 1.5%, were all in positive territory.

BHP was up almost 1% to $30.51. Among energy stocks, Woodside Petroleum was up 1% to $34.50 and oil search 1.68% to $7.22. Pure pure play iron ore miner Fortescue Metals was 1.37% higher at $1.845.

Wall St closed stronger overnight with the S&P 500 up 0.7% after energy shares rallied on a rise in crude oil prices.

