Australian stocks rally on Wall Street rises after Easter

Chris Pash
The Australian market jumped more than 1% in early trade, following Wall Street higher after the four day Easter break.

All ten sectors were stronger. The big banks, led by the NAB at $39.28, up 1.5%, were all in positive territory.

BHP was up almost 1% to $30.51. Among energy stocks, Woodside Petroleum was up 1% to $34.50 and oil search 1.68% to $7.22. Pure pure play iron ore miner Fortescue Metals was 1.37% higher at $1.845.

Wall St closed stronger overnight with the S&P 500 up 0.7% after energy shares rallied on a rise in crude oil prices.

