Australian stocks rally on the back of the banks

The Australian market is rallying on the back of stronger bank stocks.

The market also saw as positive the February jobs data showing a slight fall in the unemployment rate to 6.3%.

The financial sector is up 1.25% across the board. All the banks were stronger by more than 1%, led by Westpac up 1.59% to $38.095. AMP was up 2.21% to $6.695.

The miners were slightly weaker. BHP was down 0.53% to $30.17.

