AUSTRALIAN STOCKS RALLY: Here's what you need to know

Australia’s Jason Day plays a shot during the First Round of the BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest, Illinois. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Australian stocks rallied for a third day in a row, giving a 1.9% gain for the week.

Here’s the scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,170.50 +23.68 +0.46%

All Ordinaries: 5,194.30 +23.15 +0.45%

AUD/USD: 0.7212 +0.0037 +0.52%

Overnight, the Fed kept rates at current lows and Wall Street closed weaker with the S&P 500 down 0.3%.

On the local market, nine out of ten sectors were higher.

The major banks were stronger, with Westpac up 1.28% to $31.75. But most of the miners were down, including Rio Tinto which lost 1.4% to $51.26.

Energy stocks headed south with Santos off by 5% to $4.75.

The top stories for Friday:

1. A $2.2 billion offer. Shares in Veda Group, Australia’s largest credit reference agency, soared after a takeover approach from US-based credit bureau Equifax. It closed up 31.3% to $2.62.

2. 6 million passengers. The Captain Cook Cruises company is about to create the biggest ferry fleet in Australia. Sealink shares were up more than 10% to $3.06.

3. Stationery for kids and pyjamas. Premier Investments, headed by retailing veteran Solomon Lew, lifted full profit 20.7% to $88.1 million, partly on a good performance from the Peter Alexander and Smiggle brands. Its shares fell 3% to $11.79.

4. What happened at the Standing Committee on Economics. RBA governor Glenn Stevens reckons Australia can navigate the collapse of the mining boom without a recession.

5. Another backdoor listing. US-based cloud-based software company LiveTiles listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today following April’s reverse takeover of Perth-based Modun Resources, a coal company with interests in Mongolia.

6. The Fed Announcement. The Australian dollar had a wild morning.

7. Why Tesla is smart to launch Powerwall in Australia. We’re early adopters, our power is expensive and we’ve got lots of sunshine.

8. Cool science. An Australian scientist has been honoured with an Ig Nobel prize for creating a way to unboil an egg.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.