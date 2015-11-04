Australian stocks rally for a second day

Melanie Wright of Australia wins the Women’s 100m Freestyle at the FINA World Swimming Cup in Doha, Qatar. Francois Nel/Getty Images

Australian stocks rallied.

A short time ago, the ASX 200 was at 5,304.40, up 65.18 points or 1.24%.

All 10 sectors were in the green, adding to Tuesday’s 1.4% rise.

The big banks and the miners were higher. Westpac was up 1.6% to $31.80 and BHP 2.8% to $23.67.

CSR was up more than 9% to $3.175 after the building products group increased its full year profit guidance.

