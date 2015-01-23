AUSTRALIAN STOCKS RALLY, DOLLAR FALLS: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: Getty / File

Australian stocks finished the week strongly led by a global rally, following the ECB’s QE announcement overnight.

First, the scoreboard:

ASX 200 5501.80 (+81.86, +1.51%)

All Ords 5468.20 (+77.72, +1.44%)

AUD/USD 0.7988 (-0.0036,-0.44%)

Energy stocks posted the biggest gains. LNG Ltd was up 8.26% to $2.62, Senex closed up 7.29% to $0.28 and Santos rose 5.121% to $7.8.

Worley Parsons rose after announcing it had been awarded a construction contract for an oil sands mining project in Canada. The company finished up 9.341% to $9.95.

And the top stories today:

Here’s the chart:

Have a great weekend and enjoy Australia Day.

