Australian stocks rally

Australian shares took off when the local market reopened after the Christmas break.

A short time ago, the ASX200 was at 5,687.20, up 59.25 points or 1.05%.

The big miners led the charge with BHP 3% higher at 25.39 and Rio Tinto 2.3% to $60.16.

Pure play iron ore miner Fortescue Metals was up 3.7% to $5.98.

The major banks were stronger with the Commonwealth 1% higher at $83.38.

