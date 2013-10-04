Australian Stocks Post Biggest Weekly Fall Since June

The ASX200 has closed the week at 5208, shedding almost 1.9% since Monday’s open.

Today’s 27-point fall meant the index closed the week down almost 100 points – the first weekly fall in 8 weeks, and the worst since June.

Via investing.com, here’s what happened:

CommSec market analyst Juliette Saly pinned the loss on the US Government shutdown, which is now going into its fourth day and looks likely to delay the release of US September non-farm payroll data, due out tonight.

Fears of a shutdown pushed the ASX200 down 88.2 points on Monday.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.