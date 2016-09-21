AUSTRALIAN STOCKS PICK UP: What you need to know

Australia’s Ryley Batt at the Men’s Wheelchair Rugby. Australia won the Gold Medal match against the US. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Australian shares closed higher.

Today’s scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,339.60 +36.03 +0.68%

All Ordinaries: 5,429.40 +32.08 +0.59%

AUD/USD: 0.7552 -0.0004 -0.05%

The ASX 200 consolidated above the 5300 point mark as the local market put on weight helped by the Bank of Japan’s decision to maintain its fight against deflation.

The rally was led by the banks with the ANZ up 1.6% to $27.24 and the NAB 1.3% to $27.48.

Nufarm shares rose 4.5% to $8.71 after full year results profit beat expectations dividends increased one cent to seven cents a share.

TPG Telecom shares lost another 7%, adding to yesterday’s 21% drop on disappointing guidance, to close at $8.63.

The top stories:

1. Monetary policy. The Bank of Japan is going to take yet another new approach to stoking inflation. Also read: a great summary from Citi on everything the Bank of Japan just did.

2. The shift in markets. Here are Soc Gen’s 7 calls on how the outlook is changing for global markets.

3. The most important charts in the world right now. We asked some of the sharpest strategists, economists, and reporters for one chart that’s at the top of their minds right now.

4. Fighting the Australian Tax Office. The amount of Australian tax disputed by BHP Billiton has doubled to more than $1 billion. BHP shares closed 0.5% higher at $20.72.

5. A mining casualty. CEO Andrew Mackenzie’s pay at BHP has been cut in half.

6. Adventure retailing. Kathmandu has returned to profit, hitting its own targets with a 64% rise in annual after tax profit to $NZ33.5 million ($A32.5 million). Its shares closed 1% higher at $1.96.

7. A sure way to earn more. Australian research, prepared by consumer, industry and market research company Roy Morgan, shows that men tend to earn more if they are taller than average.

8. The Whispir story. Telstra is a customer and now investor in this Melbourne communications startup that just raised $11.75 million

9. PHOTOS Inside Sydney’s new pedestrian tunnel from Wynyard to Barangaroo.

