AUSTRALIAN STOCKS ON HOLD: What you need to know

Australian stocks closed marginally weaker.

Today’s scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,457.50 -6.90 -0.13%

All Ordinaries: 5,520.50 -12.10 -0.22%

AUD/USD: 0.7478 -0.0003 -0.04%

The local market mostly ignored a fall on Wall Street overnight where the S&P500 fell 0.5%.

The major banks gained some ground but the miners dragged on the market.

The ANZ was up 0.65% to close at $28.09 but BHP dropped 1.,2% to $25.46.

Metcash, the operator of IAG supermarkets, was up another 2.9% to $R$2.12 today after indicating better times ahead yesterday.

TPG Telecom fell more than 7% to $7.00, after being caught up in negative sentiment in the sector sparked by a guidance update from competitor Vocus.

The top stories:

1. Vocus says the performance of the Nextgen business, formally acquired last month, is below expectations. The update on revenue and profit expectations sent the company’s shares on a steep slide. They closed at $4.35, down more than 24%.

2. Australia’s budget policy is going out of style. According to IMF and Citi estimates, Australia is one of the few countries that is pursuing fiscal tightening over the next few years.

3. A big shakeup at AMP. Three senior executives are departing, including Pauline Blight-Johnston, the head of the troubled insurance unit.

4. New home sales hit a 2-year low. The Housing Industry Association reports sizeable declines in sales volumes for both apartments and detached houses.

5. Cheques are going the same way as the Dodo. And analysis by the Australian Payments and Clearing Association shows withdrawals from ATMs is also falling.

6. Better times for Australian stocks in 2017. Things are about to get better, says Macquarie Wealth Management.

7. The OECD says the RBA should avoid more rate cuts to save the housing market. The OECD is concerned enough about housing that it seems to imply that the current settings are doing more harm than good.

8. 8 people in Melbourne have now died from thunderstorm asthma. On November 22 a major storm caused a mass outbreak of an illness known as thunderstorm asthma.

9. Australian expats in Silicon Valley have formed an Aussies only club. The Aussie Founders Network, based in San Francisco, today formally launched as a community of Australian entrepreneurs, investors and advisors.

10. Beer flavours with whiskey? Glenfiddich, the family-owned scotch distillery, has gone a little crazy lately under malt master Brian Kinsman.

