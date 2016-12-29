AUSTRALIAN STOCKS NUDGE HIGHER: What you need to know

Bondi Beach. Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images

Australian shares closed marginally higher on the second last trading day of 2016.

Today’s scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,699.10 +14.08 +0.25%

All Ordinaries: 5,746.70 +14.32 +0.25%

AUD/USD: 0.7206 +0.0029 +0.40%

The Santa rally slowed with the local market kept back by several stocks, including Sydney Airport and Transurban, going ex-dividend.

However, the ASX200 is a whisker of the 5700 mark and is more than 7% ahead since the start of the 2016 calendar year. The final trading day of the year is tomorrow.

Today the major banks were firmer. The NAB was up 1% to $31.00.

Among the miners, BHP was up just 0.24% to $25.50 and Rio Tinto 0.9% to $60.73.

The top stories:

1. The top 27 startups of 2016. While 20 the year 16 might have spelled trouble for some startups, it also saw the birth of companies tackling cancer, making comfortable shoes, launching life-saving drones and a creating bit of competition for Uber.

2. Death by overwork. The boss of Japan’s biggest ad company Dentsu is stepping down after an overworked employee committed suicide.

3. Singapore’s Dropsuite in backdoor ASX listing. The cloud software platform for small businesses opened on the ASX today in a backdoor listing via Excalibur Mining Corporation Limited.

4. Giacomo declared the overall winner of the 2016 Sydney to Hobart. Wine industry magnate Jim Delegat brought his sons Nikolas, 19, and James, 18, along as members of his 14-member crew for Giacomo’s third attempt at the race.

5. How behavioural psychology explains Trump’s surprise victory. Michael Lewis analyses the outcome of the 2016 election year.

6. The Sydney Fish Market connection. A crime syndicate has been busted and 1.1 tonnes of cocaine worth hundreds of millions of dollars seized.

7. Here’s how to fix the most annoying change in iOS 10. Apple gives you the option to go back to the old ways.

