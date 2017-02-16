Australian stocks surge to the highest level since May 2015

Image: Dominic Barnardt / Gallo Images / Getty Images.

Australian stocks have maintained the form seen on Wednesday, blasting out of the blocks in early trade on Thursday.

And the ASX 200 briefly hit the highest level since May 2015, busting past the previous high of 5,827.5 struck on January 9.

Here’s the early scoreboard after 20 minutes of trade. After hitting a high 5833.2, the index has fallen back a tad recently, currently fetching 5,821.2.

ASX 200 5821.20 , 12.13 , 0.21%

5821.20 , 12.13 , 0.21% All Ords 5869.60 , 10.47 , 0.18%

5869.60 , 10.47 , 0.18% AUD/USD 0.7711 , 0.0003 , 0.04%

And here’s the daily chart of the ASX 200.

ASX 200 Daily Chart

And the performance of individual sectors.

A-REITS 0.69%

Consumer Discretionary -0.49%

Consumer Staples -0.61%

Energy -0.07%

Financials 0.53%

Healthcare 1.61%

Industrials 0.07%

Information Technology 0.08%

Materials 0.61%

Telecommunications -4.50%

Utilities -0.47%

All Ords Gold Index 0.55%

As was the case on Wednesday, the charge higher is being led by financials which have put on 0.5%, having surged 1.7% yesterday.

Healthcare is currently the standout performer in terms of percentage gain, jumping 1.61%.

At the other end of the spectrum, and holding the index back a tad, telecommunications have been hammered, dropping 4.5% on the back of a disappointing first half profit report from Telstra.

Its stock is currently down at 4.6% at $4.95

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.