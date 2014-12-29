AUSTRALIAN STOCKS JUMP AFTER THE XMAS BREAK: Here's What You Need To Know

Valeria

The Australian market ran strongly in light holiday season trade for the first session since the four-day Christmas break.

Here’s the scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,473.80 +79.27 (+1.47%)

All Ordinaries: 5,447.00 +77.55 (+1.44%)

AUD/USD: 0.8139 +0.0014 (+0.17%)

The local market followed Wall Street which saw the S&P 500 index up 0.3% for a 0.9% rise for last week.

Mining stocks led the market with gold miner Newcrest Mining firmer by 4.69% to $10.94, Fortescue up 7.48% to $2.73, BHP up 2.49% to $29.69 and Rio Tinto up 2.58% to $58.05.

The big banks are all firmer, led by Westpac at $33.34, up 1.34%.

The Australian market is up about 4.8% in just over two weeks.

And the top stories on Monday:

1. Recruitment shake up. Programmed Maintenance Services has proposed a merger with the Skilled Group which it says will save the two recruitment businesses $20 million a year.

2. There’s money in ageing. A 50/50 consortium between listed investment group Infratil and the New Zealand Super Fund is buying the retirement accommodation group RetireAustralia from J.P. Morgan for $640.2 million.

3. AirAsia’s shares plunged when the Malaysian market opened as the search resumed for its missing passenger plane with 162 people on board between Indonesia and Singapore.

