AUSTRALIAN STOCKS IN A WEEK OF LOSSES: Here's what you need to know

Australian stocks closed down for the final session of the week.

Here’s the scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,042.10 -29.57 -0.58%

All Ordinaries: 5,076.60 -25.75 -0.50%

AUD/USD: 0.7013 -0.0013 -0.19%

It was a quiet close to a see-sawing week, with stocks falling 2% one day but gaining a little the next. Overall, the ASX 200 is down 2.48% over the five trading days but back above the 5000 point support level on the index.

Today, the local market was dragged down by the banks which all lost more than 1%, with the Commonwealth 1.46% weaker at $71.44.

Seven out of ten sectors were lower. Energy stocks lost 2.00%, with Santos down 3.5% and Woodside 1.46% to $29.07.

Troubled retailer Myer, which has been the subject of rumours about a takeover, jumped 8.4% to $0.90. Citi upgraded the department store stock to a buy from neutral.

The top stories for Friday:

1. The cost of training. Shares in the troubled training provider Vocation are soaring after the company reached an agreement with the Victorian government to repay $7.258 million. Its shares closed up almost 38% to $0.135 but still well below the $2.47 from 12 months ago.

2. Boom towns. Australian property and the lessons from the Irish experience

3. No severance pay. The boss of Cleanaway has quit a month into a two-year contract.

4. Watch for it. The most technologically literate, connected generation is about to enter the workforce.

5. The housing wealth factor. Australians are now a whole lot richer than they than they have ever been before, according to Commsec analysis.

6. Where have the writers gone? The dwindling number of letters hitting the mail box pushed Australia Post to a full year loss of $222 million, its first in more than three decades.

7. The 10 most powerful people in Australia. The Australian Financial Review today released its annual Power List. Mike Baird, the popular NSW premier, is second.

