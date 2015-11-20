AUSTRALIAN STOCKS IN A STELLAR WEEK: What you need to know

Fabian Coulthard drives the Freightliner Racing Holden during practice for the Phillip Island SuperSprint. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Australian stocks closed marginally higher today.

Here’s the scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,256.10 +13.53 +0.26%

All Ordinaries: 5,305.50 +12.25 +0.23%

AUD/USD: 0.7192 -0.0002 -0.02%

Over the week, 4.1% in value was added to the market after four positive trading sessions in a row. The Australian dollar was also higher, rocketing to 72 US cents today.

Today five sectors were down and five were higher, with investors responding to a flat Wall Street where the S&P 500 closed down 0.1%.

The major banks added some weight with the ANZ up 0.8% to $27.74.

BHP was flat, up just 0.39% to $20.50. Rio Tinto was down just 0.14% to $48.61.

Energy stocks lost ground with Woodside Petroleum down 1.6% to $30, Santos 4.3% to $4.14 and LNG more than 11% to $1.30.

The top stories Thursday:

1. Better sales but not as good as David Jones. Myer sales in the first quarter were up 3.4% to $714.8 million. Myer closed up 4.5% to $1.03.

2. Watch a real jetpack in action. The latest manned test of the Martin Jetpack has been completed. Its shares close up more than 10% to $0.86.

3. Slater and Gordon shares tank. The company held its annual general meeting today. It closed more than 12% down at $2.68.

4. Medicare blues. Primary Health Care expects its profits to fall about 5% this year because of a poor performance at its medical centres. It clsoed down 7.5% to $3.33.

5. Australia’s 5 fastest growing tech companies of 2015. The winner of the Deloitte Australian TechFast 50 is Prospa, a fintech and online small business lender.

6. Clawing back. Kathmandu has been hitting better sales numbers since the start of the financial year and now expects significantly better profits this year. Its shares closed up more than 4% to $1.53.

7. Booming microdots. DataDot, the Australian theft deterrent and asset identification technology company, reported revenue up 11.2% to $2.38 million for the four months to the end of October. Its shares closed more than 38% higher at $0.029.

8. A rock star. The largest diamond found in more than a century.

