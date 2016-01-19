AUSTRALIAN STOCKS HIGHER, AT LAST: Here's what you need to know

Nick Kyrgios of Australia during a practice session on day two of the 2016 Australian Open in Melbourne. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Australian stocks closed higher.

Here’s the scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 4,903.10 +44.40 +0.91%

All Ordinaries: 4,955.10 +43.25 +0.88%

AUD/USD: 0.6885 +0.0019 +0.27%

The local market, without a lead from Wall Street which was closed for a public holiday, closed the session in positive territory for only the second time in 2016.

Howver, the ASX 200 is still down 7.4% overall so far in 2016.

Today seven out of 10 sectors were in the green, led by IT companies which gained 2%. Computershare added 2.9% to close at $10.61.

The major banks were all higher with Westpac at $31.18, up 1.3%. The big miners were marginally higher with BHP up just 0.68% to $14.73.

The top stories Tuesday:

1. Money in muck. Anatara Lifesciences, a developer of therapies for pig diarrhoea, signed an exclusive license option agreement with Zoetis, a leading global animal health company.

2. This year, please. Here’s what 14 Australian executives want to see from Malcolm Turnbull in 2016.

3. Infant formula. One of Australia’s hottest-selling products, infant formula, has been caught up in the market woes about the health of China’s economy.

4. Iron ore blues. Rio Tinto hit its 2015 target for iron ore and plans to dig even more this year as it chases revenue in a world with falling commodity prices.

5. Feeling shaky. Australian consumer confidence continued to fall last week, weighed down by further losses on the stock market and ongoing concerns towards the outlook for China’s economy.

6. The kingdom. These charts show how the epicentre of global markets has shifted to China.

7. A big decision. It will cost half a million dollars to send a child born in 2016 to an Australian private school.

8. Safe at last. Here’s the ultimate guide to creating your dream man cave.

