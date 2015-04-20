Australian stocks got crushed on the market open

Australian stocks fell hard in early trade, following Wall Street’s lead.
In the US the S&P 500 closed Friday down 1.1%.
On the local market this morning, all ten sectors were losing ground.
The financial stocks were the main drag, with the major banks weaker, led by the ANZ down 1.15% to $35.19. AMP was down 1.35% to $6.57, Macquarie 1.48% to $80.01 and the Bank of Queensland 1.04% to $13.38.
In the region, the Nikkei was down 0.31% and Korea’s Kospi weaker by 0.5%.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.