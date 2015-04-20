Australian stocks got crushed on the market open

Roberto Serra/Iguana Press/Getty Images

Australian stocks fell hard in early trade, following Wall Street’s lead.

In the US the S&P 500 closed Friday down 1.1%.

On the local market this morning, all ten sectors were losing ground.

The financial stocks were the main drag, with the major banks weaker, led by the ANZ down 1.15% to $35.19. AMP was down 1.35% to $6.57, Macquarie 1.48% to $80.01 and the Bank of Queensland 1.04% to $13.38.

In the region, the Nikkei was down 0.31% and Korea’s Kospi weaker by 0.5%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.