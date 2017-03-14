AUSTRALIAN STOCKS GO NOWHERE: What you need to know

A cruise ship leaves Sydney Harbour. Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images

Australian stocks closed marginally higher.

Today’s scoreboard:

ASX 200: 5,759.10 +1.75 +0.03%

All Ordinaries: 5,798.10 +3.46 +0.06%

AUD/USD: 0.7563 -0.0008 -0.11%

The local market limped to a weak close, with the banks flagging and the miners picking up.

Westpac was down 0.7% to $34.88 while BHP was up 0.9% to $23.87.

Stemcell United rose 3000% to 41 cents a share after saying it was looking at medicinal cannabis as an opportunity. Most other cannabis related stocks fell after steep rises on Monday

The top stories:

1. South Australia’s $550 million energy plan. Australia’s biggest battery storage project, with 100MW capacity, as well as a state-owned 250MW gas-fired generator for emergency backup supply.

2. The race to develop battery storage. Victoria wants to spend $25 million on renewable energy battery storage as well.

3. ACCC’s Rod Sims: “Our energy markets as a whole could be said to be in crisis.”

4. Brickworks is thinking of moving offshore. It’s gas bill just rose by 76%. Its shares jumped 7% to close at $14.08.

5. The most in-demand jobs around the world right now. World First, currency exchange and international payments specialist, has combined official occupation skills shortage lists in eight countries.

6. Red flags for the Spaceship fund. Chris Brycki, the founder and CEO of Stockspot, analyses Spaceship.

7. The biggest emerging job opportunities in Australia are now in services. The rest of Australian employers, including those in the finance industry, are still a bit cautious about hiring.

8. A tennis court and pool just sold in Sydney for $5.3 million. The adjoining house was not included.

