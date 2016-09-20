AUSTRALIAN STOCKS GO NOWHERE: What you need to know

The Belt Pedalthon at Sydney Motorsport Park. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for ANZUP

Australian shares ended marginally higher.

Today’s scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,303.60 +8.80 +0.17%

All Ordinaries: 5,397.30 +3.60 +0.07%

AUD/USD: 0.7543 +0.0009 +0.12%

The local market just managed to break through the 5300 point mark on the ASX 200 index.

The subdued trade followed a technical error on Monday which sent the ASX into a major outage.

The big miners were the stars. BHP closed 2.3% higher at $20.61 and Rio Tinto 1.5% to $47.25.

However, energy stocks fell with Woodside Petroleum losing 1.25% to close at $26.79 and Santos 1.6% to $3.53.

The major banks barely moved with Westpac up 0.5% to $29.74.

The top stories:

1. The interest rate game. The RBA explained why borrowers are still more important than savers when it comes to setting interest rates.

2. Using a psychic for budget forecasts. The extent to which BBY, the collapsed stockbroker, was run using the advice of a psychic is being slowing revealed as the liquidators continue their forensic investigation.

3. Big jump in profits, big fall in share price. Billionaire David Teoh’s TPG Telecom posted a massive 69% rise in full year profit to $379.6 million but investors didn’t like the 2017 guidance. The shares lost more than 21% to close at $9.28.

4. The Superloop story. The Bevan Slattery fan club has just had another big-name institution enter its lounge. Its shares closed 1% higher at $3.00.

5. Consumer confidence falls. The ANZ-Roy Morgan weekly consumer confidence index fell 2.2%, with the weakness broad-based as attitudes towards current and future finances both declined 1.8%.

6. Another measure of retails sales. Australia may not be having the domestic slowdown that some of the recent high frequency data has suggested.

7. Gender diversity. A list of the 22 ASX 200 companies without a woman on the board.

8. An investment banker charged with insider trading. Former Credit Suisse investment banker Darren Wayne Thompson today pleaded not guilty.

9. A real life version of Space Invaders. The ultimate geek experience came to GeekCon 2016 on the weekend.

