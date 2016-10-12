AUSTRALIAN STOCKS GO NOWHERE: What you need to know

Japan’s Takuma Asano (L) and Australia’s Matthew Spiranovic collide during the World Cup 2018 football match between Australia and Japan in Melbourne. Paul Crock/AFP/Getty Images

Australian shares closed marginally lower.

Today’s scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,474.60 -5.20 -0.09%

All Ordinaries: 5,555.20 -6.99 -0.13%

AUD/USD: 0.7574 +0.0034 +0.45%

The local market trended down for most of the session, following Wall Street where the S&P 500 lost 1.2% overnight, before making up lost ground and closing just 5 points lower.

The big miners and energy stocks led the slide. BHP was down 1.5% to $23.44, Santos 2.5% to $3.84 and Fortescue Metals 2.9% to $5.03.

Among the banks, Westpac was up 0.5% to $30.83 but the NAB lost 0.4% to $28.16.

