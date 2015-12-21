AUSTRALIAN STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know

Kevin Pietersen of the Melbourne Stars ducks a delivery from Andre Russell of Sydney Thunder at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Australia stocks closed a fraction higher.

Here’s the scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,109.00 +2.34 +0.05%

All Ordinaries: 5,157.80 +1.30 +0.03%

AUD/USD: 0.7166 -0.0020 -0.29%

Energy stocks did the best in a quiet trading session. Five sectors were lower and five higher.

Woodside Petroleum closed up 1.4% to $27.14, Santos 4% to $3.60 and LNG 8% to $0.745.

The major banks were mixed, ranging from Westpac down 0.09% at $32.25, to the ANZ up 1.17% to $26.79.

BHP added 1.5% to close at $17.13.

Vitamin maker Blackmores was well above $200 a share again, closing at $213.97, up 4.6% on the day.

The A2 Milk company added 14% to $1.58, continuing its strong run after it upped its profit guidance again on the back of strong sales of its infant formula to China.

The top stories Monday:

1. Law firm blues. Draft results from Slater and Gordon’s UK business were circulated to its senior executives a week before the law firm told the market it had abandoned its profit guidance. The company closed down 7.8% to $0.895.

2. Crown departure. James Packer has resigned as a director of Crown Resorts effective immediately. Crown closed up 4% to $12.08.

3. Cash in supermarkets. Costco, the US-based warehouse shopping club nibbling away at the market dominance of Coles and Woolworths, has reported strong sales and profits in Australia.

4. A big win for a little company. Technology services company BSA has won a four year deal with the national broadband network, NBN. BSA shares added 6.6% to close at $0.16.

5. The Aussie dollar. Forex punters are long the Australian dollar for the first time since September 2014.

6. Collective wisdom. 30 Australian executives share the biggest business lessons they have learned in 2015.

7. Mark Scott’s replacement. Google executive Michelle Guthrie will take over as managing director of the ABC.

8. Big spenders. The latest edition of the Commonwealth Bank’s Business Sales Indicator (BSI) is out and shows that spending growth in the economy is still growing at a robust pace.

9. A question of beauty. Donald Trump couldn’t resist gloating on Twitter about the epic Miss Universe announcement fail.

