AUSTRALIAN STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know

Australian stocks closed marginally higher for the day.

Here’s the scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,215.00 +22.03 +0.42%

All Ordinaries: 5,269.70 +21.82 +0.42%

AUD/USD: 0.7142 -0.0001 -0.01%

The local market see-sawed throughout the session, ending with seven out of ten sectors higher.

But for the week, the ASX 200 lost 0.46%.

For much of the day the banks traded lower but closed in better shape with only the ANZ, trading ex dividend, in negative territory, losing 2.2% to $25.96. Westpac was up 1.5% to $31.59.

BHP was sold down hard, losing more than 5%, after a mine disaster in Brazil. The world’s biggest miner recovered some lost ground to close at $22.70, down 2.5%.

Credit Corp shares added another 11.5% today to close at $10.430. It gained 12% yesterday after the debt collector increased its profit guidance.

