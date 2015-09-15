Australian stocks follow China down

Michael Ennis of the Sharks looks at the NRL Elimination Final match between the Cronulla Sharks and the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Sydney. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The Australian market has lost ground.

A fall in China with Shanghai down 2.5% added to a negative Wall Street where the S&P 500 closed down 0.4%, sending the local market tumbling further.

All 10 sectors were in the red.

The major banks were weaker, with Westpac down 2.26% to $30.29. Among the miners, Rio Tinto had lost 1.47% to $51.10.

