AUSTRALIAN STOCKS FALL, JOBS SURPRISE: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: Getty/Ian Waldie

Australian shares fell today in marked contrast to the rest of Asia – the Nikkei, for example, was up a huge 1.6%. The sell-off was broad-based with three of the four major banks losing around 0.2%.

First, the scoreboard:

All Ords 5310.6 (-21.6, -0.4%)

ASX 200 5331.4 (-22.2, -0.4%)

AUD/USD 0.8206 (+0.0057, +0.70%)

And the top stories today:

Here’s the chart of the market action today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.