Australian stocks fall

Jackson Bird of the Tigers is bowled by Mitchell Starc of the Blues during the Matador BBQs One Day Cup match between Tasmania and New South Wales in Sydney. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Australian stocks fell in afternoon trade.

The energy sector, down more than 3%, was hit by a 5% fall in oil prices overnight. Woodside Petroleum lost 1.94% to $31.40, LNG 10% to 1.635 and Santos 6% to $5.57.

Six out of ten sectors were lower.

The miners were dragged down, with BHP shedding 2.4% to $24.75 and Fortescue Metals 8.5% to $2.19.

The major banks were either weaker or flat. The Commonwealth lost 1.5% to $73.46.

Martin Aircraft shares were up more than 20% after the Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand has approved the latest model jetpack, the Prototype 12, for manned flight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.