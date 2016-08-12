AUSTRALIAN STOCKS END THE WEEK AHEAD: What you need to know

Australia’s Emily Smith reacts to a goal during a Women’s Preliminary Pool B match against Argentina at the Olympic Hockey Centre in Rio. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Australian stocks closed the session and the week in positive territory.

The scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,530.90 +22.89 +0.42%

All Ordinaries: 5,626.30 +26.91 +0.48%

AUD/USD: 0.7684 -0.0015 -0.19%

The local market kept its nose above water for the final session of the week, supported by better oil prices.

The ASX 200 closed the week 0.6% higher. The index is up 5.7% so far this financial year.

BHP closed almost 2% higher at $20.68 and Santos gained almost 4% to close at $4.73.

The banks were mixed with Westpac punished again for warning of weaker non-interest income in the third quarter. The bank lost 1.33% to close at $29.62. The NAB added 1.5% to close at $26.95.

Suncorp went ex-dividend and dropped 4% to close at $13.15.

