STOCKS DUMPED, ASX CLOSES BELOW 5000: Here's what you need to know

Australian stocks fell hard.

Here’s the scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 4,998.10 -105.45 -2.07%

All Ordinaries: 5,032.40 -98.36 -1.92%

AUD/USD: 0.7036 -0.0054 -0.76%

Some nasty economic data from China triggered a further sell-off around midday. All 10 sectors on the ASX went into the red, wiping out Tuesday’s 0.74% rise and adding to Monday’s 2% loss.

The ASX is now down 1.4% so far this week and since since the start of the calendar year it has lost 7.63%.

Today, the major banks were weaker by more than 2% with Westpac dropping below $30 a share, down 3.66% to $29.97. The ANZ also lost 3% to $26.99.

BHP led resources stocks, which are vulnerable to a weaker China economy, falling 4.4% to $22.80. The world’s biggest miner has lost about one-quarter of its share price this year. Rio Tinto lost 2.4% to $47.993.

Energy stocks were being sold down with Woodside losing 2.87% to $28.80.

Stockbroker Marcus Padley said in a note to clients at the close: “The path of least resistance seems to be down as we test the 5000 level. There seems to be little appetite for bargain hunting at present and with further falls to come in Europe tonight and the US, it is hard to see a catalyst for support at 5000. Commodity prices tonight will be a key indicator and if they fall further we could start to break out of the recent range.”

The top stories for Wednesday:

1. Pay day blues. Andrew Mackenzie, the CEO of BHP, the world’s biggest mining company, is seeing his pay dwindle with falling commodity prices.

2. Watch out for El Nino. Shares in Nufarm soared after the agricultural chemical and seed company posted a 14.6% rise in full year profit to $43.22 million despite weaker market conditions. Its shares closed up 9.3% to $7.73.

3. It’s dividend time, when the bulk of Australia’s listed companies start rewarding shareholders for sticking with them. Over the next two months around $22 billion will be paid, according to CommSec.

4. The new iPhone. This guy has been camping outside Sydney’s Apple store for two weeks to get the first iPhone.

5. There are jobs out there. But just not high paying ones.

