AUSTRALIAN STOCKS DOWN FOR THE WEEK: What you need to know

Australian shares closed the session, and the week, lower.

Today’s scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,721.10 -45.75 -0.79%

All Ordinaries: 5,776.80 -44.81 -0.77%

AUD/USD: 0.7482 -0.0001 -0.01%

The local market ended the week down 0.9% with the ASX200 dropping closer to the 5700 point level.

Today the ASX followed Wall Street and Europe lower.

The major banks dragged on the market. The NAB lost 1.8% to close at $30.67, Westpac 1.5% to $32.90, the Commonwealth 1.3% to $83.86 and the NAB also 1.3% to $31.10.

Shares in Bellamy’s shares dropped for the third day in a row, closing at $4.01, down another 8.8%, following a 17.7% loss on Thursday and 19.9% on Wednesday after announcing the departure of the CEO, Laura McBain, and a profit downgrade.

