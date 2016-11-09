AUSTRALIAN STOCKS CRUSHED BY US ELECTION FEARS: What you need to know

Watching voting results come in at Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s election night event. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Australian shares were hammered after presidential candidate Donald Trump started do better in the US election than expected.

Today’s scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,156.60 -101.19 -1.92%

All Ordinaries: 5,238.30 -103.92 -1.95%

AUD/USD: 0.7595 -0.0167 -2.15%

The local market opened higher, with investors expecting an clean run for Hillary Clinton, but fell hard when early results showed a close contest ahead.

The ASX200 dropped below 5200, then crashed 5100, in its worst showing since the UK’s Brexit vote sent the ASX down 3.17% in June.

At one stage the index was down 3.9% before clawing back lost ground.

The Australian dollar took a hit and regional markets joined the rout.

With the leadership of the US undecided at the close of the local market, the losses wound back a little.

Analysts expected more falls tomorrow with a Trump win but a rally on a Clinton triumph.

Today the major banks and the big miners led the falls. The ANZ closed down 2% to $26.47 and Westpac 1.95% to $29.66.

BHP fell 3.1% to close at $22.56 and Rio Tinto 1.94% to $53.73.

The only place to hide was in a gold mine with the price of gold jumping 3.2% or $US42.80 to $US1,320.00. Shares in gold miners surged higher as investors bet on increased demand in troubled times.

Northern Star was up 10.4% to $4.64, Evolution 11.3% to $2.55 and Newcrest 9.7% to $25.35.

The top stories:

1. The US presidential election was too close to call. Business Insider’s live blog on the election results.

2. The Commonwealth Bank backs down on Ian Narev’s “soft” bonus targets. Proposed changes to the way incentives are calculated were withdrawn just hours before they were due to be voted on at the bank’s annual meeting.

3. Soft revenue growth for Medibank. Australia’s largest health insurance provider says premium revenue grew below expectations, at just 1.3%, for the first four months of the financial year. Its shares lost 3.9% to close at $2.45.

4. Bad news for Australian retailers ahead of Christmas. Australian consumer confidence softened in November, according to research released by Westpac Bank.

5. Here’s where investors have been putting their money to work in 2016. A heat map showing capital flows into a variety of funds, ranging from stocks to bonds to emerging and developed markets.

6. Cash Converters just took a $12 million hit. The payday lender has been fined $1.35 million and must refund $10.8 million following an investigation by ASIC. Its shares lost 3% to close at $0.32.

7. A former beer salesman is the new CEO at Aristocrat. Trevor Croker, a former sales director at Fosters, is the next CEO at the Sydney-based gaming group. Its shares closed 5.8% lower at $14.30.

8. Rio Tinto stands down two senior executives over payments to a consultant. An investigation into a total of $US10.5 million linked to work on one of the world’s largest untapped iron ore reserves in West Africa.

9. The Victorian government minister who billed taxpayers to chauffeur his pet dogs. Steve Herbert has resigned fter billing taxpayers $192.80 for a 90-minute ride.

10. Closing Presto will cost Foxtel $A27 million. Quarterly results released by News Corp show Foxtel lost $US21 million from the decision to cease Presto operations in January.

