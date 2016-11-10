Australian stocks blast higher

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Australian stocks jumped higher, adding billions to market capitalisation, as investors worked out that a Donald Trump presidency might be good for business after all.

The local market quickly made up the 1.9% of losses of yesterday, sparked by a negative view of the prospect of Trump in charge of the US, and kept going.

The ASX200 closed at 5,328.80, up 172.24 points or 3.34%.

Defying predictions of a big fall with a win for Trump as president, Wall Street surged overnight with the S&P500 closing 1.1% higher. The winners were industrials and pharmaceuticals.

The ASX opened with a massive rally.

The major banks and the big miners led the surge, working on the belief that Trump spending on infrastructure, tax cuts and less red tap will be good for business.

BHP jumped 8.2% to $24.42, Rio Tinto 8.1% to $58.13 and Fortescue 10.6% to $6.01.

Westpac was up 4.3% to $30.96, NAB 3.5% to $26.69, ANZ 4.2% to $27.59 and Commonwealth 3.3% to $73.26.

Analyst say the market sees a Trump administration as pushing inflation higher and being potentially good for business with promised bigger spending on infrastructure, less government red tape and less regulation in banking.

Gold miners, the one bright area of yesterday’s rout, fell quickly. Oceanagold was down 8% to $3.81 and Newcrest 4.4% to $24.23.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.