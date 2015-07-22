Australian stocks are tumbling

Australia’s Erin Osborne is run out by England’s Charlotte Edwards during the 1st Royal London ODI of the Women’s Ashes Series. Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Australian stocks have slumped, breaking a six session winning streak.

All ten sectors were in the red following a weaker Wall Street with the S&P 500 down 0.4%.

The big banks lost ground, led by the Commonwealth, down 1.29% to $86.96, and Westpac 1.26% to $34.46.

BHP was weaker by 1.53% to $26.41 and Rio Tinto 1.67% to $52.49.

Among retailers Myer was down 2.66% to $1.20 but JB Hi-Fi was up more than 2% to $21.14.

