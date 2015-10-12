Australian stocks are trading lower

Having enjoyed a stellar five-day rally last week, something that propelled the benchmark ASX 200 index to a gain of 4.5%, Australian stocks have opened the new trading week modestly lower.

Here’s the scoreboard.

ASX 200 5250.20 , -29.49 , -0.56%

5250.20 , -29.49 , -0.56% AUD/USD 0.7314 , -0.0017 , -0.23%

All sectors bar healthcare and gold are currently trading in the red with the largest losses coming from utilities, information technology and energy. Materials are currently trading flat while financials, the largest sector by index weighting, is off by around 0.2%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.