Australian stocks are soaring

Chris Pash
Australian stocks soared for the second day in a row.

On the local market, all 10 sectors were stronger, adding to yesterday’s 1.69% gain, and following Wall Street overnight where the S&P500 closed up 2.5%.

The major banks were all up more than 3% with the Commonwealth 3.3% stronger at $76.54.

Among the miners, Fortescue Metals was up 6.% to $2.09. BHP, trading ex-dividend, was down 1.28% to $24.38 but Rio Tinto gained 2.5% to $51.49.

Energy stocks were doing well with Santos up more than 5% to $4.65.

