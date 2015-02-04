Australian stocks are surging with banks near record highs

Michael Steele/Getty Images

The Australian market surged higher, continuing the investor joy at lower interest rates and on the back of higher oil prices.

Among the banks, the Commonwealth strengthened by more than 1% in early trade to hit a record high of $91.345.

Its fellow members of the big four banks approached their own highs with the ANZ up 1.55% to $34.64, Westpac up 1.39% to $35.75 and NAB almost 1% to $36.58.

BHP was up 4.26% to $31.96, Rio Tinto 2.4% to $60, Fortescue Metals up 4.6% to $2.48.

The energy sector was leading the market, up 2.7% across the board. Woodside Petroleum was up 2.4% to $36.54 and Santos firmer by 3.65% to $8.51.

Oil prices rallied higher in overnight trade. Brent crude was up 4.4% to above $US57 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate prices are higher by more than 5% to around $US52.50 a barrel.

The ASX closed 1.46% higher yesterday after the Reserve Bank cut interest rates to 2.25% from 2.5% on concerns about economic growth and the strength of the Australian dollar.

Wall Street also befitted from higher oil prices with the The S&P 500 index closing up 1.4% overnight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.