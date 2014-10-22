Australian Stocks Are Rising

The Australian market hit its seventh straight positive day after opening 1% up on the back of a strong Wall Street.
In the US, the S&P 500 was up almost 2% overnight on strong home sales growth numbers and a strong good corporate results including Apple whose shares are up 2.7%.
Locally, BHP closed up more than 1.5% to $34.27 after announcing strong production growth statistics.
The major banks are all up with the ANZ leading the pack at $32.88, up 1.26%.
The S&P/ASX 200 ended the day 1.14% firmer at 5,385.90 points.
