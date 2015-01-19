Australian Stocks Are Ripping Higher

Stocks are up this morning.
Australian share market rose by 1% as it started the week with higher oil prices and positive signals from Wall Street and Europe.
In the US, investors were encouraged by good consumer sentiment data. The S&P 500 index was up 1.3% on Friday.
Europe picked up on expectations that the European Central Bank would soon start an economic stimulus package.
Locally, energy stocks were up as oil prices lifted by about 5%. Santos was up 1.8% to $7.63.
The miners were stronger, led by BHP, up more than 4% to $28.140.
Macquarie jumped more than 5% to $58.29 after the bank lifted profit expectations by up to 20%.
